ALTON - Dr. John Lindsay, D.P.M., is back doing what he loves, as a podiatrist, in the city he also adores, Alton. Dr. Lindsay left Saint Anthony’s in Alton after many years and decided to make a new Alton start with the Granite City-based Gateway Medical Group.

Dr. Lindsay’s new office is located at the Honke Building, at 307 Henry St., Suite 317, in Alton.

“I am an Alton boy and this is my passion,” he said about his role as a podiatrist. “I didn’t want to practice 25 miles away, so I waited for the right opportunity here after leaving Saint Anthony's. I am very excited to be back and I look forward to working with the people of the area.”

Dr. Lindsay was once an Alton High School soccer player and over the years he has worked with a lot of athletes to correct foot issues. He started playing soccer at age 6. He said he had a few foot injuries and from that evolved his desire to become a podiatrist as he learned about the position.

“I thought being a podiatrist was something I could potentially excel at,” he said.

He finished his college and post-college education at Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Medical School in 2009. Dr. Lindsay also did a year’s residency in Detroit and two years in Chicago.

With the diabetic numbers constantly on the rise in the U.S., a need for a solid podiatrist become more necessary. He said in the community here, he has served a lot of people with diabetes with a need for podiatry services. Sometimes, women who wear heels extensively also need some work, the doctor said. Overall, he said he works with many athletes across a wide variety of sports and many elderly with foot needs, along with the overall general population.

Dr. Lindsay’s goals are simple but strong for his practice in Alton.

“First and foremost as I said, I love Alton, my hometown, and I want to be able to treat my community to the best of my ability,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier with my location in Downtown Alton and to be with the Gateway Medical group.”

For more information, contact Dr. Lindsay’s office at (618) 463-9150.

