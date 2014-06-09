ALTON, ILL. (June 9, 2014) – Southern Illinois Healthcare Center (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Dr. John H. Giroux has joined the pediatrics department at Alton Health Center.

Dr. Giroux, along with Drs. Emilia David and Sirisak Sun, offers families in Alton and the surrounding area with high-quality pediatric care right in their own community. Dr. Giroux possesses more than 26 years of professional experience in pediatrics as a board-certified physician and specializes in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), asthma and allergy, and bedwetting issues. He is currently accepting new patients at Alton Health Center, 550 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-463-0649.

For Dr. Giroux, his approach to children’s healthcare is a collaborative effort. “My goal at Alton Health Center is to involve the parents from the start – to give them choices when it comes to their child’s health,” he explained. “I listen to their concerns, and whenever possible, offer a variety of treatment options so they can make a well-informed decision on behalf of their child.”

Dr. Giroux earned his medical degree from Chicago Medical School and performed his residencies in pediatrics at Michael Reese Medical Center and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. Prior to arriving at Alton Health Center, Dr. Giroux ran his own private practice in Homer Glen, Ill. and was named a Top Doctor from 2007 to 2014 by Chicago Magazine.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across nine counties with more than 250 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

