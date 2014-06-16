EDWARDSVILLE, IL., June 16, 2014 . . . Dr. Harvey H. Breckner was recently selected by the board

of the Leaders in Healthcare Network as a Doctor of Excellence. The network selects physicians who have demonstrated success and leadership in their profession. Breckner was nominated by a mentor, peer or patient to receive the Doctor of Excellence designation.



Breckner has more than 25 years experience treating the general and advanced dentistry needs of patients in the St. Louis metro east area. His advanced training is in prosthetic and implant dentistry, and cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. Breckner’s highly-trained background

includes earning a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (DMD) from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville (SIU-E) School of Dental Medicine and an advanced Master of Science (MS) degree in Prosthodontics from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. He

subsequently completed a fellowship in implant dentistry at The Ohio State University School of Dentistry.



Breckner attends multiple national training seminars each year to remain on top of the latest medical advances and treatments, particularly related to the more complex procedures for cosmetic, implant and reconstructive dentistry. He is an accredited member of the Boucher

Prosthodontic Society, Implant International Academy of Osseointegration, Illinois State Dental Society, American Dental Association, and the Madison County Illinois District Society.

The goal of the Leaders in Healthcare Network is to identify leading medical professionals who are recognized by patients and medical advisors, and honor them for their compassion and dedication.

Harvey H. Breckner, DMD, MS is located at 600 Country Club View in Edwardsville, Ill. To contact

the office, call 618.307.3267 or visit www.brecknerdental.com.

