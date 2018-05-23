MARYVILLE - In honor of Men’s Health Awareness Month, Dr. Etai Goldenberg is providing a Men’s Health patient education presentation on the signs, symptoms, and treatment options for Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) on Wednesday, June 13th at Anderson Hospital.

The presentation begins at 6:00 PM in the basement of the Anderson Hospital Physician’s Office Building and features a patient testimonial from a couple who suffered with ED for year, light refreshments, and educational materials.

For more information visit our website @andersonhospital.org