ALTON, IL – On Sunday, December 16 at 1 p.m., Dr. Martha J. Ehrlich, Associate Professor, Art History, Emerita, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville returns to Jacoby Arts Center to present a free art history lecture concerning two-dimensional artworks in a variety of media, such as paintings, engravings and drawings on various surfaces ranging from stones and cave walls to paper. She will also discuss the purposes of these works, stressing early examples done to ensure success of an entire group of people and later artworks made to benefit elites.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

