ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital CEO Dave Braasch had an appropriate way to describe Dr. Ed Ragsdale, who died on March 10, 2024: "Ed was a person who always defined AMH and will never be forgotten."

Braasch said Dr. Ragsdale always “put the patient and community first.”

“Ed was a great guy and he was always looking at what state-of-the-art technology he could bring to AMH to the patient and the community,” Braasch said.

Braasch started working with Ragsdale in 2000 and ultimately worked his way into his present role as CEO. Braasch said he worked with Ragsdale closely and always treasured their time together.

Memorial services for Dr. Ragsdale are all on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Alton.

Dr. Ragsdale’s visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and Celebration of Life from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lovejoy Wedding and Banquet Center at 401 Piasa St. in Alton.

Dr. Ragsdale died after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years - Meredith - three children, a son-in-law and daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.

Ed and his wife moved to Alton in 1970 when he joined the team at AMH. He became one of the longest-serving physicians ever at AMH. He served as medical director of the Twin Rivers Center. He also was very active in county and state medical societies. Braasch said one of Dr. Ragdale’s greatest honors occurred when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Alton Memorial Hospital. Dr. Ragsdale was in the Air Force early in his life and was always proud of his service. He was also a proud Eagle Scout.

Dr. Ragsdale had a deep passion for medicine and his patients and offered them the best possible care. He also had a 160-acre cattle farm, which was his pride and joy, and he loved fishing, duck hunting and the outdoors in general.

He was also very active politically and was a long-time Madison County Chairman, Alton-Godfrey Foster GOP Chair and was elected to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1980 and 1984 for Ronald Reagan, which was one of his greatest political accomplishments.

Ragsdale was a skilled writer and often wrote guest columns and letters to the editor for area publications both politically and with medical orientations. Whether a person agreed with Dr. Ragsdale's opinions, he carefully presented the material and was always willing to hear both sides of an issue.

Braasch said it was a great moment for AMH and Dr. Ragsdale when he, in deserving fashion, received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

“Dr. Ragsdale’s contributions to Alton Memorial Hospital and the area will not be forgotten,” Braasch said.

“He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell.”

