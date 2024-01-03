Dr. Broman Provides Information About Caffeine Dependence As Year Turns
A new lawsuit claims a caffeinated drink at at a restaurant contributed to a man's death.
Legalities aside, the issue of what people - especially young people - put in their bodies is something to be aware of, says Michael Broman, PhD, MD, an OSF HealthCare cardiologist. In fact, it’s one he thinks about daily.
“My children are 8 and 10. I don’t allow them to have caffeine except under my supervision and only in very small doses,” Dr. Broman says sternly.
Caffeine basics
Dr. Broman says energy drinks, when consumed properly, can provide the desired energy boost. A college student studying for a test, for example.
But it’s caffeine consumption that you must be aware of.
“Caffeine has clearly been linked to adverse events and toxicity when given at a high enough dose,” Dr. Broman says.
The effects of caffeine will vary from person to person. Some will be more sensitive to caffeine due to genetics. Others may be able to break down caffeine more quickly, meaning less sensitivity.
Generally though, Dr. Broman says taking in too much caffeine could lead to your heart racing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain and high blood pressure. You may also feel hyper and not able to sit still.
“Caffeine also causes dependence,” Dr. Broman adds. “As a person uses more and more over time, they start to miss it when they don’t have it. They can withdraw from caffeine.
“That’s one of the most worrisome side effects, especially in kids. If a child is using a lot of caffeine and they stop, they can have attention problems and headaches. It can affect their performance in school and athletics.”
