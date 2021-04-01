SAUGET - Larry McCulley, CEO of SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital, is pleased to welcome Dr. Bob Farmer to the team at both organizations.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Farmer to our leadership team. He is an experienced, professional leader who will bring valuable input and new ideas into our organizations,” McCulley said. “Dr. Farmer will serve as the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Touchette and will provide transformational guidance in a new role advising at SIHF.”

Dr. Farmer noted, “I have always admired the work that SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital have done for the community. I look forward to joining many dedicated people in these organizations working on important projects to improve the lives of area residents.”

Dr. Farmer most recently was serving in the HSHS system as Chief Physician Executive of their Southern Illinois Division and is well known in the metro-east from his time in private practice.

Dr. Farmer is a graduate of the University of Illinois and the SIU School of Medicine. He currently serves on the National Board of Directors of Point Hope – A Voice for Forgotten Children and is co-chair of St. Clair County’s Healthier Together Council of Partners. Dr. Farmer is a life-long resident of metro-east and will begin with SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital on April 19.

Both the SIHF Healthare and Touchette Regional Hospital teams look forward to working alongside Dr. Farmer and are eager to learn the knowledge he brings with him.

