EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Faculty Athletics Representative, Dr. Bill Retzlaff has issued a matching fundraising challenge for the $28 for 28 campaign.

Retzlaff has arduously supported Cougar student-athletes, even before being appointed Faculty Athletics Representative in 2013. Now the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences is asking others to join him to support the academic accomplishments of the Cougar student-athletes!

"I am exceptionally proud of the academic accomplishments of the SIUE student-athletes," Retzlaff said. "Therefore, I am contributing $28 to the Cougar Athletics Excellence Fund for every one of the 16 teams. I'd like to challenge other fans, supporters, faculty, staff, and students to match my contribution for the support of academic excellence of the student-athletes on their favorite Cougar team."

The $28 donation represents 28 consecutive semesters SIUE student-athletes have earned a combined grade point average of better than 3.0. SIUE recently announced a $28 for 28 campaign which kicked off Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 4. SIUE coaches and administrators had already raised more than $700 in donations before the official launch of the campaign.

To meet Dr. Bill Retzlaff's challenge, donate here.

