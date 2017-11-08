ALTON – Dr. Angela Holbrook is the winner of the 2017 Alton Memorial Hospital Chairman’s Award.

Dr. Holbrook, chief of Emergency Medicine at AMH, was honored at the annual Physician’s Appreciation Dinner, held recently in the Caramel Room of Bissinger’s in downtown St. Louis. Steve Thompson, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, made the presentation to Dr. Holbrook to the applause of her colleagues.

“I am very flattered to receive this award, especially in light of the other physicians who were nominated, each of them being very dedicated individuals deserving of recognition,” Dr. Holbrook said. “I want to thank Mr. Thompson and all of the Alton Memorial Hospital board members for this wonderful honor. I also wish to recognize the fantastic Alton Memorial Emergency Department and EMS staff who partner with myself and the other physicians to provide excellent care to our patients and their families. We couldn't do our job without them.”

Dr. Holbrook has led the ED physicians at AMH since 2011. She is also a member of the Medical Executive Committee as well as the Transfusion Committee.

“Dr. Holbrook is very deserving of this honor,” Thompson said. “This is always a great honor for a doctor since nominations come from their peers along with hospital employees who work together every day to improve the health of the communities we serve. Each of the nominated physicians is a well-respected member of the AMH team. On behalf of the board of directors and staff, I thank each of them for their commitment.”

Some of the comments about Dr. Holbrook in the nominations for her received from AMH staff and physicians included:

“Caring, compassionate, and patient with bedside manner.”

“Shows compassion to patients and is always respectful to the nursing staff.”

“Outstanding individual and a proponent for AMH.”

“Always provides excellent patient care, even in the busiest of times.”

“Advocates for process improvement and is a champion for change.”

“One of the most hard-working and dedicated physicians I have ever met.”

“Our Emergency Department physicians and staff are called upon to provide excellent care to our patients, often in very difficult circumstances,” Dr. Holbrook said. “I believe that attempting to treat each patient in the way that you would want your own family to be treated is always the best standard. “

Dr. Holbrook graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in 1989, and completed a combined residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in 1993. She has been at Alton Memorial Hospital since 2011.

The Chairman’s Award publicly acknowledges a member of the AMH medical staff for the contributions the physician makes to the hospital and community, active participation in hospital and medical staff departmental affairs, and the promotion and practice of outstanding customer service with hospital patients and staff.

Previous recipients of the Chairman’s Award are Dr. Leo Green; Dr. Daniel Platt; Dr. David Riedel; Dr. Kathie Wuellner; Dr. Edward Cornell; Dr. Edward Harrow; Dr. Maudie Miller; Dr. Robert Hamilton; Dr. Edward Ragsdale; Dr. Laurance Monckton; Dr. Thomas Ryan; Dr. Mark Allendorph; Dr. John Hoelscher; Dr. David Burnside; Dr. Charles Schranck; Dr. Randall Rogalsky; Dr. Salvador Lo Bianco, MD; Dr. Erik Stabell; Dr. James Hudson; Dr. Stanley Sidwell; Dr. John Wuellner; and Dr. Geoffrey Turner.

