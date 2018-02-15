EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre issued comments Thursday in regard to school safety and security after the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people.

The 19-year-old student accused in the shooting - Nikolas Cruz - had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is Dr. Andre's statement: "On behalf of the District 7 staff, students, parents, and citizens, I want to join the rest of our country in expressing our condolences to the families of students who lost their lives yesterday in the Florida school shooting. It is a stunning tragedy that is occurring far too frequently in this country.

"I want to reassure parents that District 7 places school safety and security as our first priority. We maintain a strong and productive partnership with local law enforcement agencies and regularly practice with all employees the emergency plans that are in place. Our goal is to be as prepared as we can be for any potential emergency. In addition, each school’s emergency plans are reviewed and improved as part of an ongoing effort to ensure that we are providing the safest possible environment for our students and staff."

More like this: