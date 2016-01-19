Dr. Aaron Omotola is among Xavier University of Louisiana's 40 Under 40 Class of 2015. Dr. Omotola is a board certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty certificate of sports medicine. The award recipients, who were selected from among 150 candidates, have demonstrated significant accomplishments before the age of 40 in arts, entertainment, healthcare, sciences, education, law, business, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, public service or government.

“Xavier alumni have always excelled in their chosen professions, but the number of alumni 40 and under that are making significant contributions to their career field and the community is awe-inspiring," said Kimberly Reese, Director of Alumni Affairs. “This celebration gives the University an opportunity to highlight its rising stars.”

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Omotola earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at Xavier University of Louisiana in 1999. In 2004, he earned his medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He spent two years of residency in Los Angeles and completed his orthopedic surgery training in New Orleans in 2009. During his sports fellowship at Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, Dr. Omotola had the opportunity to work with Dr. Deryk Jones, Dr. Scott Montgomery and Dr. Misty Suri.

Dr. Omotola joined BJC Medical Group in 2010. As a former athlete, he has been involved with helping young athletes in the St. Louis metro area. He is the team physician for Alton, Civic Memorial, and Edwardsville High Schools, Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Dr. Omotola is an Associate Master Instructor for the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA). He travels to the Orthopaedic Learning Center in Rosemont, Illinois to teach orthopaedic surgeons how to perform arthroscopic procedures, such as ACL reconstructions and rotator cuff repairs.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by my alma mater. I learned so much at Xavier, and that experience really shaped who I am today."

He resides in the Metro East St. Louis area with his wife and two daughters.

