Aaron Omotola, M.D. of BJC Medical Group passed examination and has qualified for a Certificate of Additional Qualification (CAQ) in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. Dr. Omotola is a board certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery.

The CAQ is a rigorous examination, encompassing medical and musculoskeletal aspects of sports medicine, offered by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). The ABOS provides this subspecialty certification for orthopaedic surgeons who have demonstrated qualifications beyond those expected of other orthopaedic surgeons by virtue of additional education, a practice characterized by a majority of cases in orthopaedic sports medicine, and contributions to this field of medicine.

Dr. Omotola has been with Alton Memorial and the BJC Medical Group since 2010 and received the Emerging Leader Award from Alton Memorial Hospital last year. As a former athlete, Dr. Omotola is committed to helping athletes in the St. Louis metro area. He is the team physician for Alton, Civic Memorial and Edwardsville High Schools, Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Gateway Grizzlies.

Dr. Omotola earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at Xavier University of Louisiana, graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Louisiana State University. He gained further training as a sports medicine fellow with the Ochsner Clinic Foundation Program in New Orleans, working with area high schools, colleges, universities, the former New Orleans Hornets and the New Orleans Saints.

Dr. Omotola has been a member of the American Orthopedic Association Emerging Leaders Program since 2010 and is also involved in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Arthroscopic Association of North America and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. Dr. Omotola volunteers as a master instructor at the Arthroscopic Association of North America’s learning center in Chicago, where he helps Orthopedic Surgery residents from around the country develop their skills in arthroscopic surgery.

“I have a responsibility to my patients, and I am committed to expanding my knowledge and expertise as much as possible. This allows me to provide them with the best care and treatment options available in orthopedic surgery today.”

For more information about Dr. Omotola or to schedule an appointment, please contact his office at 618-463-7600 or visit www.orthodoc.aaos.org/AaronOmotola.

