Aaron Omotola, M.D. was recently presented Alton Memorial Hospital’s 2013 Emerging Leader Award. This honor goes to a physician who has made significant contributions and has demonstrated excellence and dedication to Alton Memorial early in his or her career. Omotola is a board certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery.

He has been with Alton Memorial and the BJC Medical Group since 2010. As a former athlete, Dr. Omotola is helping athletes in the St. Louis metro area. He is the team physician for Alton, Civic Memorial and Edwardsville High Schools, Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Gateway Grizzlies.

"I really enjoy teaching residents and medical students," he said. "I hope that I can inspire young athletes to strive for excellence in everything they do and maybe even pursue careers in medicine."

Dr. Omotola earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at Xavier University of Louisiana, graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Louisiana State University. He gained further training as a sports medicine fellow with the Ochsner Clinic Foundation Program in New Orleans, working with the New Orleans Hornets and the New Orleans Saints.

Dr. Omotola has been a member of the American Orthopedic Association Emerging Leaders Program since 2010 and is also involved in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Arthroscopic Association of North America and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.

“My goal is to continue to build our sports medicine program in the Metro East. I have been fortunate to work with some excellent physicians, athletic trainers and physician assistants who have been critical to my success.”

For more information about Dr. Omotola or to schedule an appointment, please contact his office at 618-463-7600 or visit www.orthodoc.aaos.org/AaronOmotola.

