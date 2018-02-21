Dow's Nellie Roberts named to President's List at Clemson University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CLEMSON, S.C. - Nellie C. Roberts of Dow has been named to the President's List at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester. Roberts is majoring in Biological Sciences. Article continues after sponsor message To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average. Print Version Submit a News Tip