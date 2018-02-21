Dow's Nellie Roberts named to President's List at Clemson University
February 21, 2018 10:45 AM
CLEMSON, S.C. - Nellie C. Roberts of Dow has been named to the President's List at Clemson University for the fall 2017 semester.
Roberts is majoring in Biological Sciences.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.