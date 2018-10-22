SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off had a great turnout this year, with nearly two dozen teams and more than 600 attendees.

"Our new venue right on the riverfront was incredible, and the music from Soulshine Groove was so awesome that people stuck around long after they’d had their fill of chili," Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. "I’d like to thank two members of Alton Main Street’s Board of Directors for their help with putting this event together - Jeff Ledford who is the head of Food & Beverage for our gracious host Argosy Casino as well as Debby Edelman who chaired the event and did a phenomenal job engaging competitors and volunteers in this Alton tradition."

Soulshine Groove was a band that performed during the chili cook-off.

The 2018 winners are:

People’s Choice - The Fountains of Godfrey

Individual - Mike Ramsey

Organization - Friends for Monica Bristow

Business - The Fountains of Godfrey

Restaurant - The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus

Best Decorated - Parrot Heads of the RiverbendDan Brannan also contributed to this story.

