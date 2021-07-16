ALTON - About 4,400 Alton and Godfrey Ameren Illinois power customers encountered a power outage that started at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday. However, by 3 p.m. Thursday, the power had returned to those in the outage.

Power returned in the direct Downtown Alton vicinity by about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. At the start, 3,010 Alton customers were without power, 1,200 in Godfrey and 140 others.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said the outage was caused by a cross-arm malfunction on a power pole. Ameren Illinois rerouted the electricity flow and then began to put customers in the outage back on, Bretsch added.

The pole that is at the center of the power outage today is located in the 1400 block of Discovery Parkway.

"Re-routing of power is completed, and customers are back on," Bretsch said. "Crews are working on repairing the equipment that malfunctioned."

