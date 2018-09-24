ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 20th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on the riverfront in Argosy Casino’s valet parking lot (#1 Piasa St.)

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: Individual, Organization, Business and Restaurant. The team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street is also giving a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to put your theme as well as your chili on display!

There are spaces available for electric set-up (crock pot, roaster, etc.), and spaces for gas set-ups (propane stove or grill). Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis; please confirm your participation by Friday, October 12th.

Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at 618-465-6676. Tickets will be available at the door, but the event has been known to sell out, so plan ahead to guarantee that you can attend.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to the event. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to beautify and promote Downtown Alton. To download a registration form, visit the Alton Main Street website at http://www.altonmainstreet.org. If you have questions after reading the registration form, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

