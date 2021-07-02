SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that proposals are being accepted through Aug. 31 from downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program. This second round of three grant cycles seeks applications to distribute $110 million for projects that will expand and improve service, increase transportation options and enhance quality of life.

“A cornerstone of our historic Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan is investing in transportation systems that bring communities closer together, and the Transit Capital Program is how we get there,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “For too long, downstate Illinois projects were neglected, but I’m committed to prioritizing good infrastructure in downstate communities. To date, we’ve funded over two dozen projects, like new buses in Jo Daviess and a public transportation hub in Bloomington, and I encourage municipalities to apply for a portion of the $110 million second round of grants. Together, we can build accessible local infrastructure, support this generation and the next, make sure we have good jobs and the roads to get there, and build an Illinois where opportunity is just around every corner – and thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we’re well on our way.”

Through IDOT’s Rebuild Illinois Transit Capital Grant Program, $355 million will be awarded via competitive grants to transit providers outside the Chicago area. Among the projects funded so far include rehabbed and renovated bus stations and passenger information kiosks for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, a new transportation center in downtown Bloomington, and a new building to serve as a headquarters, training facility and dispatch center for the West Central Mass Transit District in Jacksonville.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Transit providers large and small fulfill an essential role in so many of our communities and play a vital part in the state’s overall multimodal transportation network,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These grant opportunities through the governor’s capital program make sure we get them the resources they need to strengthen service and continue to grow.”

A webinar on the program and applications are at IDOT’s Public Transportation Providers page at https://idot.click/transit-rbi-grant. Invitations for an informational webinar to be held July 14 to address specific questions and review the application process will be sent to eligible transit providers.

Awards will be announced this fall, with the final round of applications occurring in 2023.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program identifies a total of $4.5 billion – $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding – to invest in transit throughout the state.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

More like this: