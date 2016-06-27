



PIASA HARBOR - A Dow man was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, after reportedly attempting to swim from a sand bar to an island near Piasa Harbor.

Jersey County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Sunday June 26, 2016, by dispatch of a water rescue recovery on the Mississippi River.

The man - Timothy J. Bechtold, 54, of Dow, Ill., - was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at Piasa Harbor area by Jersey County Coroner Larry J. Alexander. Witnesses said Bechtold appeared to start having difficulties while swimming and they attempted to help him.

Those on scene were Jersey Community Ambulance, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, QEM Fire, and Jersey County Sheriff's Office. Jersey County Sheriff's Office and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

