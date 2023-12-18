DOW - Recent court filings state that a man from Dow was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Jersey County earlier this month.

Brian C. Ernst, 52, of Dow, was charged with possession of more than 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Court documents allege he committed the offense on or about Dec. 6, 2023.

Ernst was charged with a Class 1 felony. Court documents indicate he met the conditions for pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

He will make his initial court appearance at his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at the Jersey County courthouse in Jerseyville.

More information about this case is available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

