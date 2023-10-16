JERSEYVILLE - Sixth grader Douglas Ford has been selected as Jersey Community Middle School’s Student of the Month for October. From eSports to livestock shows, volunteering, and more, Ford is involved in several groups and activities both in and out of school.

Ford has been named a JCHS October Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Ford has been involved in several clubs and groups around the school over the years, including the JCMS eSports team for two years, Blue Crew for two years, Student Council for two years, and Student Advisory for one year. He also competed in the school’s Olympiad series of academic contests.

He also keeps himself plenty busy outside of school with everything from sports to livestock to volunteering and more. Ford has played Rec League Basketball for six years, guitar for three years, and has been involved in 4H livestock shows for five years.

His participation in 4H livestock shows has landed him a few awards over the years. So far, he has received the following awards: 4H Junior Showmanship for Poultry

4H Reserve Grand Champion Rooster

4H First Place Cat Costume Class

4H General Show State Participant (three years)

Ford has also been involved in his Church Youth Group for two years, and also volunteers at Jerseyville United Methodist Church for Acolyte and Children's Church.

In his free time, Ford said he likes to play basketball, eSports, and keep up with the Buffalo Bills Football team. Once he graduates at JCHS, he said he plans to go to college, but hasn’t decided what to study or where to attend yet.

Congratulations to Ford for this recognition by Jersey Community High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

