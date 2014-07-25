GODFREY –The doubles final and singles quarterfinals play continues Friday in the 17th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

Thursday’s doubles semifinal winners were the No. 1 team of Luke Bambridge and Liam Broady of Great Britain, and University of North Carolina teammates Brett Clark and Ronnie Schneider.

Bambridge and Broady are looking for a repeat. They won the doubles championship final last week at the Tulsa $10K Futures tournament. Clark and Schneider lost to Bambridge and Broady in the quarterfinal doubles in Tulsa.

“We are glad to move forward and play in the final. We have won several doubles finals this year and are playing well as a team,” Bambridge said.

Schneider has been playing tennis every day of the tournament. He worked his way up through the singles qualifying rounds and has played doubles and singles rounds each day this week. He is the only qualifying player still in the tournament.

“I feel good and just need to continue winning tomorrow,” said Schneider.

Clark said although he and Schneider are not doubles partners at UNC, they have been playing doubles in the Futures tournaments this year.

“We are teammates, so we practice together a lot, and I think it helps us work well together in doubles,” said Clark.

The doubles final will start not before noon Friday.

Quarterfinals singles matches Friday start at 9:30 a.m. with No. 4 Bambridge playing No. 7 Jeff Dadamo and Schneider playing Spencer Papa.

Bambridge, 19, of Nottingham, England, owns a 564 singles world ranking, and trains at the National Tennis Center in London.

Dadamo, a graduate of Texas A&M, has a current singles world ranking of 621. He earned a wild card into the 2013 US Open Qualifying Tournament by winning the US National Playoffs Men’s title and has won one pro singles title in his career.

The University of Tulsa’s Spencer Papa defeated No. 3 Noah Rubin Tuesday morning during the first day of main draw Papa, who is ranked No. 965, made it to the quarterfinals in last week’s Tulsa Futures tournament.

No. 8 Daniel Nguyen will play Toby Martin and Mitchell Frank will play Fares Ghasya not before 10:30.

A former standout USC player, Nguyen won two consecutive ITF Futures singles titles in Seoul in 2013—bringing his total pro title count to three.

Martin, of Great Britain, defeated No. 2 Marcelo Arevalo, of Spain, Thursday 7-6(6), 6-3.

Frank won his first Futures tournament Sunday against Broady in the Tulsa $10K Futures championship match. He is a University of Virginia junior who was recently ranked No. 10 by the NCAA.

The University of Illinois’ Fares Ghasya, of Libya, defeated Andre Dome 6-2, 7-5 Thursday to earn his spot in the quarterfinals.

For more information call the tournament desk at (618) 468-6252 or visit www.lc.edu/usta. To view and download photos from the tournament visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc.

Photo caption: Luke Bambridge, of Great Britain, returns the ball during the semifinal doubles match of the L&C Futures tournament that he and Liam Broady won Thursday. Bambridge also will play in the quarterfinal Friday. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

