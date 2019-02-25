Comedian, Bob Nelson will perform at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30 pm. Tickets are just $25 for this nationally known and acclaimed Comic touring the country. Bob is a stand-up comedian and actor who in his youth worked with Red Skelton and Rodney Dangerfield and was then "discovered" by HBO for a Comedy Showcase with Jerry Seinfeld - and then a national tour with Gallagher just two years ago. Nelson performed in his own theater in Branson, MO and then relocated back to Long Island to pursue theater and film work. Audiences will recognize him as that "funny guy" from " Kindergarten Cop", the Muppet Movie and " A Night at the Opera". Nelson is noted and celebrated for his impressions and ingenious "multiple" personalities - and he is thrilled to bring his cast of characters for one night only to the ALT stage. Guests will absolutely enjoy his CLEAN Comedy bits AND enjoy the NEW selections of Craft/ IPA beers served at the bar (courtesy of the ALT Board of Directors). Hopefully at least 200 local residents will come and enjoy this very funny (and very charming) man when he comes to Alton just to entertain the ALT Audiences on March 23rd!

THEN - one week later "Broadway & Chocolate" will come to the ALT stage on Sunday, March 31st at 2pm and sixteen performers will joyously celebrate some wonderful music AND some decadent chocolate with 200 LUCKY individuals who purchase tickets for this FUN Fundraising EVENT! The Cast and musicians led by Addie Gramelspacher, Debbie Maneke, Mat Conway, Sue Parton Stanard, Barb McHugh, Anne and Kevin Frakes, Nadja Kapetanovich, Brant McCance, Howard Bell, Kayla Robinson, Sawyer Burton, Gail Drillinger, Lorian Warford, Quinn Perez and Devin Sadler will entertain guests with hits from American Musical Theater productions of the last 50 years -AND forecast some new shows that ALT is hoping to produce in the next couple of seasons at the Showplace. Please join emcee Lee Cox for a "sweet" Musical Tribute for just $20.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ALT Board of Directors is thrilled to showcase some familiar faces, some up- and- coming talents and some consummate performers. Mezzo Soprano Sue Parton Stanard ( who now serves as ALT's Treasurer) has graced stages throughout the U.S. and Europe and embarks on a another tour as soon as she finishes up her faculty duties at LCCC in May. Sue and other performers who have sung professionally and spent time in recording studios ( including Anne and Kevin Frakes, Debbie Maneke, Mat Conway and Howard Bell) most often credit Cliff Davenport's teaching and love of Musical Theater that ignited their passions to pursue their own Musical Theater careers. Mat Conway was a full time elementary teacher but gave up that career four years ago to further pursue his ambition to play and sing at larger venues all over the mid-west. Mat last joined Kevin Frakes for the tribute concerts to Frank Sinatra two years in a row and most recently joined Debbie Maneke and Lee Cox in the " Always Patsy Cline" revival. Howard Bell of Edwardsville comes from an extensive Musical Family of singers and performers although SO FAR he has only taken on acting roles at ALT in "The 39 Steps", " God's Favorite", and "On golden Pond". The ensemble of performers will feature a song from the ALT upcoming productions of MAMA MIA and THE WIZARD OF OZ (and it looks like the announcement of extended runs for both popular productions will be happening SOON)

To top off all the celebration, a local videographer, Mike Weaver will be filming during the concert as part of the Legacy Video that ALT is producing to commemorate the 85th Season! Again, Tickets are $20 for the event and include sparkling wine, chocolate(s) and gourmet coffee - and TWO hours of beautiful music ----now that's your ticket for entertainment!

More like this: