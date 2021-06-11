CHARLESTON - East Alton-Wood River’s Jayden Ulrich made history on Friday afternoon at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston when she captured first place in the discus to go with her first place in the shot put.

Ulrich’s best discus throw was 160-6 or 48.94 meters, smashing the old state mark of 145-8 or 44.39 meters. Ulrich won the shot put with a 48-foot throw.

Carolina Hintz of Burlington Central was second in the shot put with a throw of 43.26, followed by Gracie Cox of Tolono (Unity) (41.44 meters), Claire Allen of Sandwich (40.68 meters), Desire Poole of East St. Louis Senior in fifth (38.81), followed by Taylor Kesner of Highland in sixth (36.46). Highland teammate Josie Hapack was seventh (35.77 meters) and Madyson Swope of Carbondale was eighth (35.62 meters) and Alice Mihas of Chicago (Latin) was ninth (34.73 meters). Mascoutah's Elizabeth Woodruff was 10th (34.68 meters).

“I came here to win,” Ulrich said of her two Friday afternoon events. “The record in the discus was the cherry on the top. I am proud of everything I have done.”

Oilers’ head girls track coach Russ Colona said he couldn’t be more proud of Jayden than he was on Friday.

“She had a lot of pressure on her coming into today,” he said. “It was awesome the last throw of her high school career was a state record 160-6. That is 8 feet lower than our school record she has set earlier. She handles the pressure; a lot would have cracked. I am super proud of her.”

