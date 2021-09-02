ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of one adult male and critical injuries to a second adult male in the 10000 block of Duke Drive.

On September 1, 2021, at approximately 11:05 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. Responding officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for life-saving treatment. One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

