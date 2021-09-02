ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of one adult male and critical injuries to a second adult male in the 10000 block of Duke Drive.

On September 1, 2021, at approximately 11:05 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. Responding officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for life-saving treatment. One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this:

May 7, 2024 - Homicide Reported In 5300 block Of Fletcher Street In City Of Jennings Precinct

May 14, 2024 - Homeowner Shoots Intruder in Early Morning Burglary

Apr 23, 2024 - St. Louis County Police Report Homicide in the 10400 Block of Prince Drive

Apr 17, 2024 - Two Men Fatally Shot in Ferguson Gas Station Incident

May 1, 2024 - Charges Issued for Assault First Degree and Armed Criminal Action in Valley Park

Related Video:

Hero's Ride Honors Officer Blake Snyder

 