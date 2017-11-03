Camp Point Central at Carrollton IHSA Class 1A football playoff game will be broadcasted live on Riverbender.com. See link below:

CARROLLTON - While Carrollton outlasted Madison, Central dispatched Calhoun 30-12. Fullback Noah Strohkirch rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and fellow running back Chase Norfolk rushed for two touchdowns.

Against Carrollton, the Panthers gained 353 total yards, including 262 rushing yards, which is the fourth lowest Central has amassed in a game all season. However, the other 91 were passing yards from Eric Jones who was 4-for-10 with two touchdowns and an interception. That was the second most passes he's thrown in a game thus far. Still, if the Hawks want to do a better job of limiting Central, then they have to cut out the big runs that set up touchdowns.

“They had some big runs against us,” Flowers said. “We’re going to throw some things out at them that we know of. We have to set the edge to stop their buck sweep and double-dive, and they gave us fits with it. We hadn’t seen a team that blocked it that well. We had seen a lot of power type runs, but we hadn’t seen a team that blocked the edge as well as they did with their tight ends and their wings.”

Cole Williams rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while Chayse Houston rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries two weeks ago. Houston may be doubtful on Saturday as he did not play last week and his condition is unknown. Still, Central has plenty of depth at running back with Norfolk and Strohkirch available.

Carrollton will look to pass as they always do.

Hunter Flowers comes into the game with 2,123 passing and broke the single-season school record for touchdowns last week and now has 29. Byron Holmes has rushed for 878 yards on 145 carries with 15 touchdowns and has 142 points. Wide receiver Nathan Walker hauled in three receptions last week, but still managed a 16-yard touchdown reception. He comes into the contest 53 yards shy of 1,000 with 947 for the season. Alex Bowker, who came up clutch against Madison has caught 29 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns.

Expect a big crowd on hand at Carrollton High School as there should be plenty of Carrollton, Central and WIVC fans attending.

