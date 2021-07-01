EDWARDSVILLE - A man who is at large - 38-year-old Mark Chappell of Dorsey - has been charged with two criminal counts: Count 1: Disarming a Police Officer (Class 2) and Count 2: Obstructing Justice (Class 4).

At 5:37 p.m. on June 30th, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call of suspicious activity located at the 3400 block of Edwardsville Road, Edwardsville. Specifically, the caller reported an unknown male walked up to his neighbor’s residence, then quickly left.

Subsequently, deputies arrived, and while assessing the scene and conducting a canvass, they uncovered additional information that the unknown subject had also attempted to open a screen door and was peering into windows. The subject was wearing dark clothing and a backpack.

While at the scene, deputies located the aforementioned described subject. Upon an initial inquiry, the subject displayed furtive conduct, and deputies believed he was providing a false name. For officer safety purposes, and the safety of the residents, the deputies attempted to secure the subject until further information could be obtained. At this time, the male subject began to run away. A brief confrontation ensued. Attempts to subdue him were unsuccessful, and during the struggle, he grabbed one of the deputy's firearms; however, the deputy was able to maintain control of it. The subject fled from the confrontation and a massive manhunt took place.

Several area agencies assisted in the manhunt. Initial efforts to locate the subject were unsuccessful.

An investigation immediately ensued. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies developed information and sufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges to arrest the individual. These facts were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office.

Chappell's bond was set at $75,000 by the Honorable Ron Slemer. The defendant remains at large, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public on his whereabouts. The United States Marshal’s Office and numerous state and local law enforcement agencies are currently making apprehension efforts to arrest him.

The public is urged to use extreme caution if they encounter the subject. The public is also asked not to take any enforcement action, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

Contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 296-3000 with any information on the suspect.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

