DORSEY - Come and enjoy a Fried Chicken Dinner hosted by the Dorsey Fire Department and Dorsey Community Improvement Association on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The organizations will be serving from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

All meals are carryout only. Dinners include 1/2 fried chicken, homemade German potato salad, and green beans. Meals are $10.00 each.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

You will enjoy some of the best fried chicken in the area. The homemade German potato salad is from a "secret" family recipe!

The meals are served at the Dorsey Community Building at 8618 Bohlen Avenue in Dorsey. Follow Seiler Road just 4 miles east of Fosterburg or 1 1/2 miles west of Route 159.

Enjoy a ride to "the country" on June 13, your taste buds will be glad you did!

More like this:

Feb 5, 2024 - Drunken Fish Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Lunar New Year Party

Dec 14, 2023 - Godfrey Business Spotlight: The Round Table Restaurant

Feb 5, 2024 - Heaterz Hot Chicken Gets Warmer To Wood River Location

2 days ago - 1818 Offshore Offers Fresh Seafood Specials for Lent

Nov 29, 2023 - "What's Up Downtown" Meeting Unveils New Alton Businesses, Downtown Revitalization Plans

 