

DORSEY - Come and enjoy a Fried Chicken Dinner hosted by the Dorsey Fire Department and Dorsey Community Improvement Association on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The organizations will be serving from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

All meals are carryout only. Dinners include 1/2 fried chicken, homemade German potato salad, and green beans. Meals are $10.00 each.

You will enjoy some of the best fried chicken in the area. The homemade German potato salad is from a "secret" family recipe!

The meals are served at the Dorsey Community Building at 8618 Bohlen Avenue in Dorsey. Follow Seiler Road just 4 miles east of Fosterburg or 1 1/2 miles west of Route 159.

Enjoy a ride to "the country" on June 13, your taste buds will be glad you did!

