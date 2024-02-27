ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Dorion Sykes, a wide receiver and strong safety, has signed to play football at Missouri Valley College.

Sykes is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

He plans to major in secondary education.

Sykes said Missouri Valley will allow him to receive a great education paired with an excellent football tradition. He said he believes Missouri Valley will help him to reach his full potential.

Sykes is a multi-sport athlete for the Explorers, and was on the bowling team and is preparing to be a member of the track and field team.

“Marquette has prepared me academically and athletically never to give up and always to finish what I start,” he said.

In 2022, he received the Most Improved Player of the Year honor and in 2023, the Explorer Award.

Again, congrats to Sykes on his Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month honor and his signing to attend school on scholarship at Missouri Valley College.

