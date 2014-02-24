Don’t Miss These New Professional Opportunities at L&C

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has five upcoming offerings designed to help working professionals enhance their skill set to be more effective on the job.

“We understand that today’s working professionals have a limited amount of time and resources available, so we designed these workshops to be valuable and effective,” said CCL Assistant Director of Programming Katie Haas. “They are packed with helpful information to help us all do our jobs better.”

These offerings are ideal for managers, small business owners and employees in any industry and will all take place at the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

After completing all of the courses, professionals will have improved interviewing skills and a better understanding of communication styles, while also being able to manage emotions when communicating and effectively discuss employee performance.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl .

Professional Development offerings specifics:

· Improve Your Interviewing Skills – Many professionals find their dream job and create and impressive resume. But, do they know how to impress at the interview? In this workshop, participants will take part in several mock interviews with local employers. Topics covered will include how to present skills with confidence, effective ways to answer interview questions and receive helpful feedback from peers. Participants will also learn the art of correspondence and follow-up related to the job seeking process. This offering will take place from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, and from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20. The course fee is $60, and the registration deadline is March 6.

· Four Communication Styles of I-Speak – According to more than 35 years of business research by DBM in New York, people use one of four communication styles that frame how they speak and filter what they hear. When participants discover what their styles are from a survey completed during this workshop, they can learn to listen more effectively to others and speak more clearly with everyone, no matter their own style. I-Speak© provides insights into the use of language that can help overcome listening filters and craft compelling messages. I-Speak© also provides clues to use so individuals can recognize the communication styles of others, and flex personal styles to match, thus becoming more influential and persuasive while avoiding misunderstandings. This offering will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 14. The course fee is $79, and the registration deadline is March 7.



· Emotionally Intelligent Manager – Customers, employees and bosses watch professionals in action every day. What do the emotions communicated telling them? How does emotional maturity, or lack of it, impact productivity and profit for a company, shop or agency? Half of employee turnover is not related to pay, benefits or career opportunities, but rather to a desire to get away from a lousy manager. In this action-oriented class, participants will learn tips for increasing competence in each of the five areas leading to high Emotional Intelligence and work through typical cases encountered by managers everywhere. This offering will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 21. The course fee is $79, and the registration deadline is March 14.

· Discussing Performance – Performance management processes are used to identify, encourage, measure, evaluate, improve and reward employee performance and improve organizational retention. Successful conversations about performance require an alignment of the employee's individual goals with the overall organizational strategy. This workshop is designed to give leaders the tools they need to effectively discuss employee performance by focusing on outcomes, tackling contentious issues and encouraging self-appraisal while avoiding common pitfalls in these situations. This offering will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 28. The offering costs $89, and the registration deadline is March 21.



· Your Emotions and Communicating – This one-day training seminar prepares individuals currently employed or seeking employment with the essential communication skills necessary in achieving career and personal excellence. Participants will study the issues employees face when communicating within or outside of their organization, while exploring the five areas of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-control, self-motivation, empathy, and effective relationships. A wide range of communication situations will be examined through analysis of the four communication styles based on Carl Jung's archetypes (Senser, Thinker, Feeler, Intuitor) to improve productivity and personal success in the workplace. Register for the full-day seminar using this course code, CEPD-435-N1, and save $39 versus registering for the two related half-day seminars individually. This seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 4. The seminar costs $119, and the registration deadline is March 28.

