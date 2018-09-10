EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host its third annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Sept. 29, with proceeds benefiting SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students. Community members, students and alumni are encouraged to participate.

Hosted by the SIUE Alumni Association, Cougars Unleashed will feature 10K and 5K routes winding through the beautiful SIUE campus, with participants taking their mark at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively. A one-mile fun-run will begin at 9:20 a.m. All races will start and end at Birger Hall on campus.

The 5K race costs $30 and the 10K is $40. SIUE alumni get a $5 registration discount, and SIUE students can register for any race for $5. To register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The SIUE Alumni Association supports academic excellence through student scholarships,” said Cathy Taylor, director of Constituent Relations and Special Projects for the SIUE Foundation. “Each year, more than $30,000 in scholarships are awarded to incoming and current SIUE students. The proceeds of the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run will allow us to help even more deserving SIUE students.”

After the run, participants are invited to stay for family entertainment and a world-famous Chris Cakes pancake breakfast. Breakfast is included in the race entry fee. Individuals not running can still purchase breakfast tickets on the day of the race.

“This event offers a great opportunity for alumni and community members to reconnect with campus,” Taylor added. “Individuals of all fitness levels are invited to walk, run, support the runners, or enjoy the variety of family entertainment that will add to the fun!”

For more information, or to become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Nick Niemerg at nniemer@siue.edu or 618-650-3630.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: