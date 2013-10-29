Don’t Miss the Many Opportunities to Enjoy Music at L&C this November Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. From recitals to concerts, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will present plenty of opportunities to enjoy music during November. Student Recital – A Student Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.





Fall Choral Concert – The Fall Choral Concert, entitled "By Popular Demand," will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. It will feature L&C's Concert Choir, Limited Edition and the RiverBend Children's Chorus.





Brown Bag featuring Wayne Kimler – A Brown Bag featuring the solo classical guitar playing of Wayne Kimler will take place at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bags, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.





Ensembles Concert – An Evening of Ensembles will feature the L&C Wind ODDsemble, L&C Guitar Ensemble and L&C Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.





Brown Bag featuring The MusiCalloboration Project – The MusiCalloboration Project, which features Jake McAtee, Tyler Panell, Evan Shaw and Ethan Baugh, will perform during a Brown Bag at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. During this Brown Bag, L&C students will perform new/original compositions they have written/created. As with all Brown Bags, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.





Recital – A Preparatory Music Recital will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.





Jazz Concert – An Evening of Jazz featuring the L&C Jazz Band and guests will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in Trimpe 141.





Student Recital – A Student Recital will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

For the complete fall 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.