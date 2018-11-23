GODFREY - Freer Auto Body has its 11th Annual Cookies and Cocoa event set for Our 11th annual Cookies and Cocoa is Nov. 29 from 5-7:00 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to drop donations off for Community Christmas and enjoy homemade cookies and cocoa.

"We have supported Community Christmas for 27 years," Margaret Freer, one of the Freer Auto Body owners, said. "This is our favorite community project."

Taylor and Lily raised $40,900 at their Christmas in July for this event.

"The need is even greater this year," Margaret said. "Lots of kids would not have Christmas if it were not for the giving people in our community. Items needed are coats, toys, bikes, gift cards or cash donations.

"The hardest category is teens. Suggested items for teens would be a cd, bath and body, cologne, personal hygiene, movie tickets, Amazon gift cards or any other gift cards.

"We want to make sure every child in our area has a nice Christmas. While some of us have tragedy, grief, challenges and other things in our lives if we count our blessing we will realize we are truly blessed. It is with this in mind I encourage everyone to pay it forward. Help someone in need. You do not know until you have walked a mile in someone else's shoes what they face on a daily. Let’s make sure there is a smile on every child’s face this Christmas. Thank you for all you do and for helping to make our community a better place. May there be peace on earth."

