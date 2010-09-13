Miche Bag of St Louis Metro LLC was on hand last Thursday evening to donate $600 to the Freeburg Relay For Life Colleen's Cancer Kickers team.  The $600 donation was the result of sales of the Miche Bag Hope Shell that were sold during the month of August. The Miche Bag Shannon
shell is an exclusive never to be sold design was also donated at the benefit. The Cancer Kickers also raised $250 by selling tickets to win the Shannon shell.

Joyce Cannon of Swansea, is the St Louis Metro Area Distributor for the Miche Bag and has pledged to donate $5 for every Hope Shell sold in 2010.  Miche Bag is a designer handbag with an interchangeable cover.  The Hope Shell is their cancer awareness shell. Since January
Miche Bag of St Louis Metro has donated over $4000 to various cancer agencies including the American Cancer Society, Komen Foundation and Siteman Center.  October is national breast cancer month and Joyce hopes that donations will increase dramatically! 

Pictured Above (left to right) - Rhonda Pour, American Cancer Society Board, Joyce Cannon, Owner Miche Bag of St Louis Metro LLC, Cindy Dulin, Regional Sales Director, Lynn Gunn, Contest Winner

Miche Bag- One Bag...Endless Possibilities

