ALTON - There has been a groundswell of support Monday afternoon around Christmas Wonderland at Rock Spring Park in Alton after an announcement that weekend wire theft has threatened the show for this year.

An Alton official said Eddie Sholar, owner of the legendary Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton, has agreed to donate $1,400 to cover the theft of as much as 2,000 feet of copper wire stolen from Rock Springs Park over the past weekend.

The Alton official said he would attend the meeting in the morning and discuss the contribution with the Grandpa Gang and other city officials. The official agreed with Alton Mayor Brant Walker that the lights show must go on as planned.

