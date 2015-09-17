Donate blood with the Red Cross to support organ transplant patients and others needing blood
St. Louis — During Liver Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood and platelets to support liver transplant patients and others needing blood products.
Liver transplants are the second most common type of transplant with more than 6,000 performed in the U.S. each year, according to the American Liver Foundation. Liver transplant patients may require in excess of 30 pints of blood during surgery.
For blood donor Amy Slattery, the need for blood hits close to home. Her mother received a liver transplant and needed more than 70 blood products during the surgery.
“I donate to help others that needed blood like her,” said Slattery. “I donate in thanks to those who donate their blood products to help save lives.”
Volunteer donors like Slattery are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions during transplants and other surgeries. Donors with all blood types are needed, and especially those with types O negative, A negative, B negative and AB blood.
To make an appointment to donate blood, eligible donors are encouraged to download the new Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to receive a download link, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
IL
Bond
Greenville
10/6/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central A and M High School, 229 E Pine St.
_______________
Clay
Flora
10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane
_______________
Clinton
Breese
10/9/2015: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Breese District No. 12, 777 Memorial Drive
Hoffman
10/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Ave.
Trenton
10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th Street
10/13/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th St.
Mattoon
10/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mattoon County Market, 2000 Western Avenue
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
10/5/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 E Cumberland Street
Neoga
10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 E 7th St
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
10/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Village Square Mall, South Rt. 45
10/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 1204 Network Centre Blvd
10/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette
Mason
10/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Rte 37
_______________
Fayette
Saint Elmo
10/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 W. 12th St.
_______________
Franklin
Benton
10/7/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane
West Frankfort
10/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns School & Parish, 703 1/2 E Main Street
_______________
Jasper
Newton
10/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
10/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
10/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newton Elementary, 100 E. Maxwell
_______________
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
10/1/2015: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd
Woodlawn
10/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodlawn High School, 300 North Central Lane
_______________
Macoupin
Staunton
10/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul's United Church of Christ, 225 S. Laurel St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
10/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 East 3rd Street
10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lifehouse Community Church, 3825 Seminary St.
10/7/2015: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St
10/14/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
Collinsville
10/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dorris Intermediate, 1841 Vandalia
Edwardsville
10/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr.
10/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.
Wood River
10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, 730 Wesley Drive
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/5/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way
10/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
10/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison
_______________
Pike
Barry
10/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Western Community Unit District 12 High School, 401 McDonough
Griggsville
10/9/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Griggsville-Perry High School, 202 Stanford St.
_______________
Randolph
Sparta
10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
10/6/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Olney
10/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Chamber of Commerce, 216 E Main St
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd
10/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave
Caseyville
10/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road
Marrisa
10/12/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd
Shelbyville
10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar
10/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelbyville High School, 1001 West North 6th Street
Windsor
10/8/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Windsor High School, 1424 Minnesota Ave
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Cuba
10/15/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive
Steelville
10/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19
_______________
Franklin
Pacific
10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Valley Middle School, 195 N Indian Pride Dr.
Sullivan
10/5/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
10/5/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
10/10/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Joseph Neier Catholic Church, 2401 Neier Road
Washington
10/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive
10/4/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 950 Madison Avenue
10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 1000 Cedar Street
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing
Desoto
10/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.
Festus
10/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
High Ridge
10/9/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 Old Hunning Rd.
Imperial
10/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21
_______________
Saint Charles
Flinthill
10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Heritage Propane, 1968 NE 61 Service Road
Saint Charles
10/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street
10/14/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Charles County Government, 201 N 2nd Street
St. Charles
10/5/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Pkwy
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
10/6/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
10/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
10/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
Creve Coeur
10/11/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Rd
10/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Covenant Theological Seminary, 12330 Conway Road
Ellisville
10/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.
Fenton
10/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan
10/14/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church-Fenton, 1500 San Simeon Way
Florissant
10/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Florissant Church of Christ, 16460 New Halls Ferry Rd
Kirkwood
10/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams
Saint Louis
10/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walter Ambrose Family Center, 222 W. Cedar Avenue
10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Casa Dia Montessori, 610 Kinswood Lane
10/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place
10/7/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., C H Robinson, 4659 World Parkway Circle
10/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Truman Middle School, 12225 Eddie and Park
10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sangita, Corporate Hill Campus, 1610 Des Peres Road - Suite 320
10/8/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, Koch Road - Building 24
10/11/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.
10/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eden Theological Seminary, 475 East Lockwood Avenue
Wildwood
10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
10/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street
10/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., HughesLeahyKarlovic, Art of Living Building, 1141 South 7th Street
10/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand
10/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis School of Public Health, 3545 Lafayette Avenue
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive
_______________
Warren
Marthasville
10/6/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Marthasville Community Club, 601 S. One St.
Warrenton
10/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warrenton Cinemas 8, 265 W. Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
_______________
Washington
Caledonia
10/9/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Valley High School, 1 Viking Drive
Potosi
10/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 10 Kwan Plaza, Highway 8
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
