St. Louis — During Liver Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood and platelets to support liver transplant patients and others needing blood products.

Liver transplants are the second most common type of transplant with more than 6,000 performed in the U.S. each year, according to the American Liver Foundation. Liver transplant patients may require in excess of 30 pints of blood during surgery.

For blood donor Amy Slattery, the need for blood hits close to home. Her mother received a liver transplant and needed more than 70 blood products during the surgery.

“I donate to help others that needed blood like her,” said Slattery. “I donate in thanks to those who donate their blood products to help save lives.”

Volunteer donors like Slattery are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions during transplants and other surgeries. Donors with all blood types are needed, and especially those with types O negative, A negative, B negative and AB blood.

To make an appointment to donate blood, eligible donors are encouraged to download the new Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to receive a download link, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

IL

Bond

Greenville

10/6/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central A and M High School, 229 E Pine St.

_______________

Clay

Flora

10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane

_______________

Clinton

Breese

10/9/2015: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Breese District No. 12, 777 Memorial Drive

Hoffman

10/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Ave.

Trenton

10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut

_______________

Coles

Charleston

10/7/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th Street

10/13/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 4th St.

Mattoon

10/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mattoon County Market, 2000 Western Avenue

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

10/5/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 E Cumberland Street

Neoga

10/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 E 7th St

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

10/3/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Village Square Mall, South Rt. 45

10/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 1204 Network Centre Blvd

10/7/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette

Mason

10/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Rte 37

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

10/13/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 W. 12th St.

_______________

Franklin

Benton

10/7/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

West Frankfort

10/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns School & Parish, 703 1/2 E Main Street

_______________

Jasper

Newton

10/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

10/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

10/13/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newton Elementary, 100 E. Maxwell

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

10/1/2015: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd

Woodlawn

10/2/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodlawn High School, 300 North Central Lane

_______________

Macoupin

Staunton

10/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul's United Church of Christ, 225 S. Laurel St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

10/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 East 3rd Street

10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lifehouse Community Church, 3825 Seminary St.

10/7/2015: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St

10/14/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Collinsville

10/13/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dorris Intermediate, 1841 Vandalia

Edwardsville

10/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr.

10/7/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr.

Wood River

10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, 730 Wesley Drive

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/5/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way

10/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

10/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison

_______________

Pike

Barry

10/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Western Community Unit District 12 High School, 401 McDonough

Griggsville

10/9/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Griggsville-Perry High School, 202 Stanford St.

_______________

Randolph

Sparta

10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

10/6/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

10/9/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Chamber of Commerce, 216 E Main St

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd

10/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave

Caseyville

10/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caseyville Moose, 8550 Bunkum Road

Marrisa

10/12/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd

Shelbyville

10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar

10/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelbyville High School, 1001 West North 6th Street

Windsor

10/8/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Windsor High School, 1424 Minnesota Ave

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Cuba

10/15/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

Steelville

10/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19

_______________

Franklin

Pacific

10/6/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Valley Middle School, 195 N Indian Pride Dr.

Sullivan

10/5/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

10/5/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

10/10/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Joseph Neier Catholic Church, 2401 Neier Road

Washington

10/3/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive

10/4/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 950 Madison Avenue

10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Francis Borgia Church, 1000 Cedar Street

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing

Desoto

10/15/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.

Festus

10/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

10/9/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 Old Hunning Rd.

Imperial

10/2/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21

_______________

Saint Charles

Flinthill

10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Heritage Propane, 1968 NE 61 Service Road

Saint Charles

10/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kathryn Linnemann Branch Library, 2323 Elm Street

10/14/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., St Charles County Government, 201 N 2nd Street

St. Charles

10/5/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Pkwy

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

10/6/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

10/12/2015: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

10/4/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

Creve Coeur

10/11/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 12928 Ladue Rd

10/14/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Covenant Theological Seminary, 12330 Conway Road

Ellisville

10/6/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.

Fenton

10/7/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan

10/14/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church-Fenton, 1500 San Simeon Way

Florissant

10/11/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Florissant Church of Christ, 16460 New Halls Ferry Rd

Kirkwood

10/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams

Saint Louis

10/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walter Ambrose Family Center, 222 W. Cedar Avenue

10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Casa Dia Montessori, 610 Kinswood Lane

10/7/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place

10/7/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., C H Robinson, 4659 World Parkway Circle

10/7/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Truman Middle School, 12225 Eddie and Park

10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sangita, Corporate Hill Campus, 1610 Des Peres Road - Suite 320

10/8/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, Koch Road - Building 24

10/11/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.

10/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Eden Theological Seminary, 475 East Lockwood Avenue

Wildwood

10/5/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

10/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Peabody Plaza, 701 Market Street

10/9/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., HughesLeahyKarlovic, Art of Living Building, 1141 South 7th Street

10/13/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis University, 20 N Grand

10/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis School of Public Health, 3545 Lafayette Avenue

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

10/8/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

10/6/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Marthasville Community Club, 601 S. One St.

Warrenton

10/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Warrenton Cinemas 8, 265 W. Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

_______________

Washington

Caledonia

10/9/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Valley High School, 1 Viking Drive

Potosi

10/6/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 10 Kwan Plaza, Highway 8

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

