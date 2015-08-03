ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help prevent a blood shortage.

Blood donations often decline in August as final summer vacations are planned and back-to-school activities ramp up. On average, during the summer months, about two fewer donors give blood at each Red Cross blood drive than what is needed.

Donations are needed now to help ensure blood is available for patients in need. Donors with types AB, O negative, B negative and A negative blood are especially encouraged to donate. Plasma from type AB donors can be transfused to patients of any blood type, as can type O negative blood. Type B negative and A negative blood can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients. These are the most in demand blood types and are in constant need.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Calhoun

Hardin

8/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, South County Road

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

8/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 415 N Main St

_______________

Clay

Flora

8/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Rte 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

_______________

Clinton

Albers

8/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Dr.

Breese

8/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St. Rose Rd.

Carlyle

8/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street

Germantown

8/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.

8/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Ballroom, 1720 7th St.

Mattoon

8/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge 803, 1212 Broadway Ave

8/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

Oakland

8/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakland Christian Church, 25 W Montgomery St

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

8/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 S Range

Robinson

8/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

8/24/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen

_______________

Effingham

Beecher City

8/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beecher City Kluthe Center, 105 S Charles St.

Dieterich

8/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

8/23/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 W Jefferson

8/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America

_______________

Fayette

Farina

8/24/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 W. Madison St.

_______________

Franklin

Benton

8/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 167 Industrial Park

Sesser

8/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 212 West Callie Street

West Frankfort

8/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Frankfort Park District, 1100 East Cleveland

Whittington

8/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whittington Church, 200 Main Street

Zeigler

8/18/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zeigler Eagles, 114 North Main Street

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

8/30/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

8/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm

8/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway

8/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 N. Kengray Parkway

Mount Vernon

8/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Mt Vernon Armed Forces Reserve Center, 600 Shiloh Drive

8/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Christian Church, 314 N. 12th St.

8/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Ln.

8/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farm Credit Illinois, 410 Potomac Blvd

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

8/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

8/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/19/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Argosy, 1 Piasa

Collinsville

8/25/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

8/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

8/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

8/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr., Campus Box 1168

8/27/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr., Campus Box 1168

Highland

8/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Roxana

8/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Central

_______________

Marion

Central City

8/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 141 N Harriston St

Centralia

8/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

8/25/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

Salem

8/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton

_______________

Pike

Hull

8/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 350 IL 106

Pittsfield

8/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pike County Farm Bureau, 1301 E. Washington St.

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

8/20/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House

Chester

8/19/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

_______________

Richland

Olney

8/17/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Richland Memorial Hospital, 800 E. Locust

8/23/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

8/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 N. West St.

8/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Cahokia

8/25/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 100 East 5th Street

East Saint Louis

8/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nathan Health Care Center, 5050 Summit Avenue

Fairview Heights

8/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edgemont Bible Church, 5100 N. Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

Freeburg

8/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville

_______________

Shelby

Stewardson

8/31/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

_______________

Mo.

Dent

Boss

8/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Doe Run Company Resource Recycling Facillity, 18594 Highway KK

_______________

Franklin

Beaufort

8/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road

Lonedell

8/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lonedell Middle School, 7466 Highway FF

Pacific

8/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mission Community Church, 316 Central

Saint Clair

8/25/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois

Sullivan

8/28/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Walgreens Sullivan, 6 East Springfield

Washington

8/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

8/24/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

8/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Life Stream Church, 551 Lewis and Clark Drive

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

8/16/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Rd

8/31/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Crystal City

8/17/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 105 Bailey Road

De Soto

8/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 4523 Hwy 110

Dittmer

8/26/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 8800 State Road 30

Hillsboro

8/24/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 4810 Highway B

8/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

8/28/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street

Pevely

8/22/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Bible Church of Pevely, 600 Riverview Dr

_______________

Saint Charles

O’Fallon

8/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walgreens, 1490 Mexico Loop Road East

8/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

8/28/2015: 3:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., Prairie View Elementary, 1550 Feise Rd

Saint Charles

8/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

8/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

Saint Peters

8/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College Student Center, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

8/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College Student Center, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Wentzville

8/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Schnucks Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

8/20/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Huddle House, 305 East Karsch Blvd

8/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walgreens, 120 E. Karsch Blvd.

8/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick, 830 Valley Creek Drive

8/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

Park Hills

8/27/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 401 Taylor Avenue

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

8/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road

8/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.

Chesterfield

8/16/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr.

8/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis West County Seventh-day Adventist Church, 16601 Wild Horse Creek Road

8/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Reliv Inc, 136 Chesterfield Industrial

Ellisville

8/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Eureka

8/31/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Creative Expressions Learning Center, 76 Legends Parkway

Fenton

8/20/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Brown Mackie College, #2 Soccer Park Road

8/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brown Mackie College, #2 Soccer Park Road

Florissant

8/24/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library, 195 S New Florissant Road

Glendale

8/18/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 424 North Sappington

Kirkwood

8/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

8/23/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Saint Louis

8/17/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Paul UCC- Telegraph Rd, 5508 South Telegraph

8/18/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive

8/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., CH Robinson, 3668 South Geyer Rd Suite 300

8/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County Baptist Church, 12995 Tesson Ferry Rd.

8/19/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 South Geyer Road

8/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mary Queen & Mother Center, 7601 Watson Road

8/26/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., First National Bank, 12230 Manchester

8/26/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Midwest Bank Centre, 2191 Lemay Ferry

8/30/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 South Lindbergh

8/31/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh

8/31/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Village, 12505 Village Circle Drive

Shrewsbury

8/17/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

Woodson Terrace

8/30/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hope Worldwide - Greater St. Louis Church, 9330 Stansberry

_______________

Saint Louis City

8/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., New Northside Family Life Center, 5939 Goodfellow Blvd

8/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DuPont, 4300 Duncan Avenue

8/19/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

8/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., YMCA South City, 3150 Sublette Ave.

8/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fire Union Hall, 4271 Delor

8/26/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd

8/27/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., US Bank, 1 US Bank Plaza

8/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Street, 317 11th Street

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

8/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus #2341 Cardinal Gibbons, 700 South St.

Wright City

8/21/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Ameriwood Industries, 410 E. First St. South

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visitredcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

