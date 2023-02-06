Couples names: Don & Heather

City: Palmyra

Date met or started dating: May 1, 1995

Date married: June 8, 2013

What makes your relationship special? We are a bleneded family with 9 kids. We original met back in 1994, but we grew apart and both went on and started a family. After major life changes and many years later we rekindled the fire and got married. Here we are living our best life, going to car shows, cruises and the beaches in Florida. Can't wait to continue this journey.

Share a memory you have made together: One of our best memories is the week we spent on the beach. Such a paeaceful, relaxing, making memories time.