MARYVILLE - Domino’s has now made its presence in Maryville, IL., with a brand-new location with all the latest the company has to offer.

General Manager Jake Jouett said the business has opened in strong fashion in the location at 4996 State Route 159, Maryville.

“Our first official date to have a soft opening was Monday, January 4th,” Jouett added. “The area has been great so far; we have great customers.”

Jouett said he has been impressed by the customers in the Maryville area and said most all are positive people.

Next to Domino’s in Maryville is additional construction and Jouett was not sure what would be in place there ultimately, but he said that will also add business.

The Domino’s in Maryville has a drive-through window and also is known for its home delivery.

Jouett said the cheeseburger pizza might be the most popular in this area, but he was surprised some of the desserts and sandwiches are also well received with the pizza choices.

To contact Domino’s call (618) 437-6400.

To order online, click:

https://pizza.dominos.com/illinois/maryville/4996-state-rte-159/

