ALTON – To shed light on domestic violence and remember the victims and their families, Alton Memorial Hospital is hosting a special memorial service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the AMH Café Meeting Rooms.

One in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and anyone can be a victim regardless of gender, age, race, income, or sexual orientation. In Madison County since 1996, at least 132 people have died in domestic violence-related circumstances.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of the prevalence of domestic violence, Alton Memorial Hospital in 2002 began screening for domestic violence for everyone 12 and older who was being assessed in the hospital. Trained staff members confidentially ask these patients if they feel safe at home or have experienced mental, physical, or sexual abuse.

Alton Memorial supports a coordinated domestic violence committee that includes members from the hospital staff, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, Oasis Women’s Center, and the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council.

The Madison County Clothesline Exhibit from the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton will be on display in the Alton Memorial Hospital connector lobby during the event. The display was created by women and children who have suffered from domestic violence.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call 618-465-1978.

More like this: