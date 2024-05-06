CARROLLTON - Two individuals are facing criminal charges in separate Greene County cases, including one man charged with trespassing twice in two weeks and a woman charged with domestic battery.

Brandi L. Defrates, 40, of Greenfield, was charged with domestic battery and was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department. She was taken into custody on April 24, 2024 before being released and issued a Notice To Appear.

Jack L. Green, 34, of Greenfield, was charged with criminal trespass to residence and taken into custody on April 24, 2024. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

On May 2, 2024, Green was booked into the Greene County Jail again after being arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on another charge of criminal trespass to residence. He was later released with a Notice to Appear.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

