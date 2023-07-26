CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been charged in Greene County with crimes ranging from aggravated domestic battery to criminal sexual abuse and more over the past two weeks, according to recent court filings.

Joseph C. Bailey, 40, of Kampsville, was charged with criminal sexual abuse by use/threat of force and two counts of violating animal owners’ duties. Bailey also had outstanding arrest warrants from St. Clair and Greene Counties. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff on July 15 and remains in custody.

Russell A. Baker Jr., 43, of White Hall, was charged with violating the Child Sex Offender Registration Act. Baker also had a warrant for his arrest out of Greene County. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on July 21 and has since been released on bond.

Craig F. Dillman, 35, of Roodhouse, was charged on July 18 with one count of aggravated domestic battery. He was taken into custody by the Roodhouse Police Department and has since been given the Notice To Appear in court.

Andrew T. Armstrong, 24, of White Hall, was charged with one count of domestic battery. Armstrong was arrested on July 16 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released on his own recognizance.

Sydney J. Mulder, 50, of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery on July 16. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and remains in custody.

Christopher M. Cherry, 37, of Carrollton, was charged with criminal trespass to state land. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on July 13 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

