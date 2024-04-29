JERSEYVILLE - A man from Jerseyville has been charged with multiple counts of domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and more after “expressing suicidal intentions,” according to Jersey County court documents.

Blake I. Thompson, 33, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting a peace officer.

On April 20, 2024, Thompson allegedly caused bodily harm to two family members after striking one in the face and kicking another in the ribs. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest by an officer who he reportedly kicked in the leg.

Court documents state Thompson had previously been convicted of domestic battery on June 5, 2023 in Jersey County. His prior conviction upgraded both domestic battery charges in this case to Class 4 felonies, in addition to a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery of the peace officer and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

A petition filed to deny Thompson’s pretrial release notes his “extensive criminal history,” adding he is on probation for domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine. It also states Thompson “has been expressing suicidal intentions.”

According to court records, as of April 26, 2024, Pretrial Services were searching for “mental health services” for Brown, who is “in dire need of mental health services and will continue to be detained for his own safety and the safety of others.”

Court records indicate Thompson is being held in the custody of the Jersey County Jail until his preliminary hearing, which has been set for May 1, 2024.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal ideation, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 to offer free and confidential support whenever it is needed.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

