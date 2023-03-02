CARROLLTON - Several Greene County individuals have been arrested on charges including domestic battery, grooming, “nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images,” and many more according to the latest Greene County Sheriff’s Department Jail Booking Report.

Brandon M. King, 18, of Godfrey, was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 23 and has since been released on bond.

Bobby L. Kelley, 27, of Sumter, S.C., was charged with grooming and had a warrant out for his arrest in Greene County. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Feb. 7 and remains in custody.

Steven T. Osterman, 28, of Carrollton, was charged with domestic battery and arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on March 1; he remains in custody.

Terry L. Miller, 46, was charged with one count of theft and one count of criminal trespass to vehicles. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Feb. 21 and has since been released on a combination of bond and days credit.

Christopher M. Rodgers, 40, of Greenfield, was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department for violating an order of protection. He was taken into custody on Feb. 20, but his release disposition is listed as “other.”

Quinn A. Jefferson, 33, of Jacksonville, was charged with interfering with a report of domestic violence. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 19 and was given a notice to appear.

James R. White, 44, of Winchester, was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for criminal damage to property. He was arrested on Feb. 27 and remains in custody.

Kevin W. Combs, 62, of Springfield, was also charged with criminal damage to property. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on Feb. 7 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

