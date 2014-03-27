Godfrey, IL - Found A Hound Rescue is pleased to announce a fundraising raffle to support rescue dogs in need. 

We have an exciting fundraiser Found A Hound friends and Cardinals fans! For $5 you can get a chance to win two amazing tickets to the game on April 29th in Section 136 row 15. The drawing will be held on April 15th or sooner once all tickets are sold out. We are only selling 250 tickets so the more you buy the better your chances! We will randomly select 2 winners of 2 tickets each and the tickets have a face value of $115 per ticket. 



Please PayPal foundahoundrescue@gmail.com for a chance to win or for questions about these incredible tickets to cheer on our Cards! 

Found A Hound is an all foster home rescue group that saves dogs from high kill shelters and off the streets. 

