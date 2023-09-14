TROY - Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser announced that at 1:30 a.m. on September 13, 2023, the department responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road and discovered a 60-year-old female inside the residence, unresponsive and not breathing.

“The victim presented obvious injuries not consistent with a natural death,” Wasser said. “Officers immediately began life-saving measures until Troy EMS arrived and all life-saving attempts failed and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene."

Wasser continued and said: “Our investigators are following up on every detail. We anticipate the release of more information once the autopsy is complete.”

If anyone has any additional information about the incident investigators can be reached at (618) 667-6731.

