ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced the establishment of the Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin, Mrs. Talat Gul Mohyuddin and Dr. Yusuf Mohyuddin Endowment to promote and enhance pulmonary medicine at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

The endowment is designed to increase awareness and prevention of pulmonary diseases, as well as support technological advancements in respiratory services at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

“We are truly honored to receive a very generous financial gift from Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin, Mrs. Mohyuddin and Dr. Yusuf Mohyuddin,” says Ajay Pathak, President of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Their passion for this community is obvious through their many years of support of our hospitals, the patients and our Sisters here in Alton.”

Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin has been on the medical staff for over 44 years; Dr. Yusuf Mohyuddin joined Saint Anthony’s Physician Group in 2007.

“As a physician with a special interest in pulmonary medicine, Dr. Mohyuddin understands the impact of respiratory diseases, like COPD, asthma, emphysema, asbestosis, pneumonia and lung cancer. This endowment will support our pulmonary lab and outreach efforts in the community and for that we are extremely grateful,” adds Ajay.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest local statistics, as found in the newly published OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center annual report:

21% of total analytic cancer cases seen at OSF Saint Anthony’s are lung & bronchus.

21% of all male cancers seen at OSF Saint Anthony’s are lung & bronchus cancers.

22% of all female cancers are lung & bronchus.

If you would like to support lung health prevention and pulmonary medicine enhancements here at OSF Saint Anthony’s through the Mohyuddin Endowment, contact the OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation office at 618-463-5204.

