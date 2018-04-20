GODFREY - Doctor Joe Hopper has opened Professional Hearing Associates after working with patients in the Riverbend at another local practice for over 22 years.

Searching for hearing healthcare can be a difficult task, which is why Professional Hearing Associates makes it their mission to help those find quality services for hearing healthcare.

“Our practice strives to make sure that each patient feels that personal and caring approach and the value behind that,” Dr. Hopper said. “Professional Hearing Associates was built on this strong and fundamental foundation. Your greatest hearing and communication success comes from the compassionate, knowledgeable and professional care you will receive at our practice.”

Patient care coordinator, Kim Hopper, helps deliver the compassion, caring and personalized relationship to each patient to help Professional Hearing Associates in their mission of providing quality healthcare.

At Professional Hearing Associates the team strives to educate each patient, provide comprehensive audiometric testing, advanced otoscope, quality hearing devices and exceptional follow-up care.

Professional Hearing Associates is located at 1344 D'Adrian Professional Park, for more information call the office at 618-466-4444.

