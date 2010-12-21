Godfrey, Ill. – The First Night River Bend 2010 button is your ticket to an evening filled with music, dance, magic, humor and a wide variety of artistic expression. Buy your button and wear it for admission in both performance venues on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus. It’s your ticket to excitement and entertainment!



The admission buttons to this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts are $8 in advance and $15 at the event (all ages), and can be purchased at the following locations:

Online at www.Riverbender.com (with a $1.75 handling fee per button added)

Dave Mungenast Alton Toyota-Scion

Dick’s Flowers (Alton & Wood River)

Party Magic Liberty Bank locations

Jersey Community Wellness Center

Different colored buttons will be used to indicate the Circus Flora show you will attend. Be sure to purchase a red button for the 6:30 p.m. show, or a green button for the 10 p.m. show. General admission buttons (in blue) are also available for individuals who do not plan to attend either circus show. Seating to the Circus Flora shows is limited, so be sure to purchase your button as soon as possible.



First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2011 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College. For more information about First Night River Bend 2011 or to volunteer call (618) 468-7500, or log onto the Web site www.fnrblc.com and fill out the volunteer form.

